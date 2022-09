Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience The Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction but now numbers are rebounding in the wild. Birds bred at a zoo have been released onto prairies, where they continue to reproduce.

National Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience Listen · 3:39 3:39 The Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction but now numbers are rebounding in the wild. Birds bred at a zoo have been released onto prairies, where they continue to reproduce. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor