Without hope for parole, prisoners with life sentences tell their own stories NPR's Juana Summers talks with Calvin Duncan, creator of a new project that invites the public to sit face-to-face with people serving life without the possibility of parole.

National Without hope for parole, prisoners with life sentences tell their own stories Without hope for parole, prisoners with life sentences tell their own stories Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Calvin Duncan, creator of a new project that invites the public to sit face-to-face with people serving life without the possibility of parole. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor