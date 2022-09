This GOP strategist is calling on Republican senators to safeguard same-sex marriage NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with GOP strategist John Feehery about his efforts to recruit Republican support for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right to same-sex marriage.

Politics This GOP strategist is calling on Republican senators to safeguard same-sex marriage This GOP strategist is calling on Republican senators to safeguard same-sex marriage Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with GOP strategist John Feehery about his efforts to recruit Republican support for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right to same-sex marriage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor