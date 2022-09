Nearly 100 are dead as Azerbaijan and Armenia's territory fight renews There have been fresh clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, two former Soviet republics, in recent days. They've clashed with each other for decades over a long-running territorial dispute.

