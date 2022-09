News brief: Putin-Xi meeting, railway labor deal, migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard The presidents of China and Russia will meet on Thursday. A tentative railway deal has been struck, averting a strike. Unannounced, Florida pays to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Europe News brief: Putin-Xi meeting, railway labor deal, migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard News brief: Putin-Xi meeting, railway labor deal, migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard Listen · 10:55 10:55 The presidents of China and Russia will meet on Thursday. A tentative railway deal has been struck, averting a strike. Unannounced, Florida pays to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor