A U.S. sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack has been buried Herbert Jacobson died when Japanese torpedoes sank the USS Oklahoma. In 2015, technology made it possible to ID some remains. His descendants finally attended a burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

