Xi-Putin meeting will happen on the sidelines of a security forum in Uzbekistan The leaders of China and Russia join other world leaders for meetings at the Eurasian summit — dealing with security and trade. Top of the agenda: regional security and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Europe Xi-Putin meeting will happen on the sidelines of a security forum in Uzbekistan Xi-Putin meeting will happen on the sidelines of a security forum in Uzbekistan Audio will be available later today. The leaders of China and Russia join other world leaders for meetings at the Eurasian summit — dealing with security and trade. Top of the agenda: regional security and Russia's war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor