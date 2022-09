U.S. unfreezes billions of Afghanistan's money aiming to stabilize its economy NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West about a new fund being created for some of the frozen money from the Afghan central bank.

U.S. unfreezes billions of Afghanistan's money aiming to stabilize its economy U.S. unfreezes billions of Afghanistan's money aiming to stabilize its economy Listen · 7:48 7:48 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West about a new fund being created for some of the frozen money from the Afghan central bank. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor