Senators grill top health agencies on the U.S. response to monkeypox In the first congressional hearing on monkeypox, federal officials were criticized for being slow to act, and struggling to apply the lessons of the pandemic to the current outbreak.

Health Senators grill top health agencies on the U.S. response to monkeypox Senators grill top health agencies on the U.S. response to monkeypox Listen · 2:06 2:06 In the first congressional hearing on monkeypox, federal officials were criticized for being slow to act, and struggling to apply the lessons of the pandemic to the current outbreak. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor