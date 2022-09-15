A Colorado woman is reunited with her dog that ran away after a car crash

The lost golden retriever was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled Stage 4 cancer. After her searches failed, police used a drone — finding the dog within minutes after the drone launched.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Colorado lost her dog three months ago when it ran away after a car crash. The golden retriever, named Farrah, was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled stage 4 cancer. The woman searched and searched with no luck, and then a local police dispatcher came up with an idea - look for the dog by sending up a drone with infrared camera. They found Farrah within minutes of deploying the drone. She's now back home recovering with her family. It's MORNING EDITION.

