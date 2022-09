#2275: A Darker and Stormier Night : The Best of Car Talk "It was a dark and stormy night." In his never ending quest to make the puzzler 'less lousy' each week, Ray decides to appropriate the consensus pick for 'worst opening line of a novel', penned in the 1800s by Edward B Lytton, for this week's puzzler offering with Tommy helping to make it a bit darker and stormier. Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2275: A Darker and Stormier Night