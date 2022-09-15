1A Remaking America: When Parties Pick Their Voters

Enlarge this image toggle caption MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In November, voters will pick their elected officials in the midterm elections. But some of those voters have also been hand-picked by political parties.

This year judges in four states – Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, and Alabama ruled that congressional maps were illegally drawn around partisan or racial lines to favor Republicans.

With four months to go before Alabama's primary, the Supreme Court said it was too close to an election to order new maps. That set a precedent allowing all four states to use illegally gerrymandered maps this fall.

What does this mean for future elections and voting rights if states can use illegally drawn maps? How close is too close to an election to change things?

University of Virginia School of Law's Bertrall Ross, University of Texas School of Law's Steve Vladeck, Alabama Forward's Evan Milligan and Khadidah Stone.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.