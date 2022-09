White House summit kicks off efforts to help communities address hate-fueled violence The White House is spotlighting the rise in hate-fueled violence at Thursday's United We Stand summit. It aims to kickstart efforts to help communities prevent, respond to and recover from attacks.

National White House summit kicks off efforts to help communities address hate-fueled violence White House summit kicks off efforts to help communities address hate-fueled violence Listen · 3:44 3:44 The White House is spotlighting the rise in hate-fueled violence at Thursday's United We Stand summit. It aims to kickstart efforts to help communities prevent, respond to and recover from attacks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor