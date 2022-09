Tucson has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir Arizona is facing dramatic cuts in water deliveries from the drought-imperiled Colorado River. But many water managers there aren't that worried due to a long in the works conservation strategy.

Climate Tucson has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir Tucson has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir Listen · 4:04 4:04 Arizona is facing dramatic cuts in water deliveries from the drought-imperiled Colorado River. But many water managers there aren't that worried due to a long in the works conservation strategy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor