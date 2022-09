A new book explores the Cuban sandwich's history and its evolution in the U.S. For years, Tampa and Miami have each claimed ownership over the Cuban Sandwich. Three researchers dug into historical data and arrived at a conclusion to settle the debate.

Food A new book explores the Cuban sandwich's history and its evolution in the U.S. A new book explores the Cuban sandwich's history and its evolution in the U.S. Listen · 4:19 4:19 For years, Tampa and Miami have each claimed ownership over the Cuban Sandwich. Three researchers dug into historical data and arrived at a conclusion to settle the debate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor