Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters We listen to a portion of several songs which mention the queen — including songs by The Beatles and The Sex Pistols.

Music News Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters Listen · 2:39 2:39 We listen to a portion of several songs which mention the queen — including songs by The Beatles and The Sex Pistols. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor