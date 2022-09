Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into every thing she does Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community.

