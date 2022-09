Harlem Gospel Travelers album has a '70s vibe but subject material is of this moment NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ifedayo Gatling of the Harlem Gospel Travelers, and the group's producer and mentor Eli "Paperboy" Reed, about their second album Look Up! which is out Friday.

Music News Harlem Gospel Travelers album has a '70s vibe but subject material is of this moment Harlem Gospel Travelers album has a '70s vibe but subject material is of this moment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ifedayo Gatling of the Harlem Gospel Travelers, and the group's producer and mentor Eli "Paperboy" Reed, about their second album Look Up! which is out Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor