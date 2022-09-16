What scientist doesn't dream of receiving a Nobel Prize? An Ig Nobel may have to do

Nobel Prizes are announced next month, but winners of the Ig Nobels were revealed Thursday. Those awards are given for the funniest research projects. They included surfing ducklings.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What scientist doesn't dream of receiving the Nobel Prize? Those are announced next month, but yesterday, some scientists were awarded the next best thing, the Ig Nobel Award for the funniest research projects. Winners included surfing ducklings, a life-sized rubber moose and intimate relations between constipated scorpions. Along with the respect of their peers, the Ig Nobel winners receive a $10 trillion bill from Zimbabwe. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.