What scientist doesn't dream of one day receiving the Nobel prize? Those are announced next month, but Thursday some scientists were awarded the next best thing — an Ig Nobel award, for the funniest research projects.

Science What scientist doesn't dream of one day receiving the Nobel prize? What scientist doesn't dream of one day receiving the Nobel prize? Listen · 0:27 0:27 Those are announced next month, but Thursday some scientists were awarded the next best thing — an Ig Nobel award, for the funniest research projects. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor