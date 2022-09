Fresh Air remembers jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis In 1965, Lewis' trio had a crossover hit with The 'In' Crowd, a jazz recording they made in a Washington, D.C. nightclub, which reached the pop charts. Lewis died Sept. 12.

