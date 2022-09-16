Who needs the monarchy? Plus, why gray floors and barn doors are everywhere

Enlarge this image toggle caption Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles III doesn't enjoy the same popularity as his mother. In the face of mixed feelings towards the new king, some are asking: Is this the beginning of the end of the British monarchy? Guest host Elise Hu talks to Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, lawyer, activist and author of This Is Why I Resist about this new era for the British royals, the power they hold and the potential opportunities for the new monarch.



Then, Elise chats with Atlantic writer Amanda Mull about the HGTV-ification of interior design and what the trend says about the housing market.



Lastly, Elise plays a fast-food-themed version of Who Said That with Sarah and Kaitlin Leung, sisters and co-authors of the upcoming cookbook, The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family: A Cookbook.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Jessica Mendoza, Janet Woojeong Lee, and Jamila Huxtable. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Alex Drewenskus and Neil Tevault. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni, and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.