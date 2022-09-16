The News Roundup For September 16, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Just as the Biden administration was set to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, stocks plummeted in their greatest daily drop since 2020 due to a searing inflation report.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill featuring new national restrictions on abortions just months after the GOP celebrated a Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade that supposedly returned decisions on abortion to state governments.

Senate Democrats are investigating allegations that former Attorney General William Barr pressured the Department of Justice to investigate former President Donald Trump's political opponents.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back. Moscow is claiming it's regrouping.

The United Kingdom is preparing for the queen's funeral. Mourners will line up for miles. World leaders will fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia's Vladimir Putin is not invited.

He is, however, invited to a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments. Putin will sit down with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi.

Semafor's Steve Clemons, The Washington Posts' Toluse Olorunnipa, and CNN's Eva McKend join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



PBS NewsHour's Nick Schifrin, The National's Joyce Karam, National Geographic's Indira Lakshmanan, and The Atlantic's James Kitfield join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.