Accessibility links
The News Roundup For September 16, 2022 : 1A Just as the Biden administration was set to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, stocks plummeted in their greatest daily drop since 2020 due to a searing inflation report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back. Moscow is claiming its forces are regrouping.

The United Kingdom prepares for the late queen's funeral. Mourners line up for miles and world leaders fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia's Vladimir Putin is not invited.

Putin instead sat down with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi at a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The News Roundup For September 16, 2022

The News Roundup For September 16, 2022

Listen · 1:27:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1123543407/1123608221" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall in London, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall in London, England.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Just as the Biden administration was set to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, stocks plummeted in their greatest daily drop since 2020 due to a searing inflation report.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill featuring new national restrictions on abortions just months after the GOP celebrated a Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade that supposedly returned decisions on abortion to state governments.

Senate Democrats are investigating allegations that former Attorney General William Barr pressured the Department of Justice to investigate former President Donald Trump's political opponents.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back. Moscow is claiming it's regrouping.

The United Kingdom is preparing for the queen's funeral. Mourners will line up for miles. World leaders will fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia's Vladimir Putin is not invited.

He is, however, invited to a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments. Putin will sit down with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi.

Semafor's Steve Clemons, The Washington Posts' Toluse Olorunnipa, and CNN's Eva McKend join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

PBS NewsHour's Nick Schifrin, The National's Joyce Karam, National Geographic's Indira Lakshmanan, and The Atlantic's James Kitfield join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.