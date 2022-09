Izium, Ukraine: Bodies at a newly discovered mass grave show evidence of war crimes The city of Izium, Ukraine, was occupied by Russia in early March and became their hub of operations in the region. It was liberated just last week. Residents describe surviving months of occupation.

Europe