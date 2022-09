Heads of China, Russia and India were among the world leaders at security forum China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi are among the world leaders in Uzbekistan for a security forum. What unites them is a distrust of the American-led world order.

World Heads of China, Russia and India were among the world leaders at security forum Heads of China, Russia and India were among the world leaders at security forum Listen · 6:47 6:47 China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi are among the world leaders in Uzbekistan for a security forum. What unites them is a distrust of the American-led world order. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor