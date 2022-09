The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue NPR's Juana Summers talks with Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, about what's next for the nearly 50 migrants that were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas.

Listen · 3:47