Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about Mississippi officials' misappropriation of welfare funds and former NFL player Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal.

Politics Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about Mississippi officials' misappropriation of welfare funds and former NFL player Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor