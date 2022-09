Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused.

National Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard Listen · 3:35 3:35 Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor