On debut solo album, Marcus Mumford explores healing, mercy and forgiveness NPR's Juana Summers chats with Marcus Mumford about his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is a deeply personal exploration of healing, mercy and forgiveness.

Music News On debut solo album, Marcus Mumford explores healing, mercy and forgiveness On debut solo album, Marcus Mumford explores healing, mercy and forgiveness Listen · 8:02 8:02 NPR's Juana Summers chats with Marcus Mumford about his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is a deeply personal exploration of healing, mercy and forgiveness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor