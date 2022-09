Outside a liberated Ukrainian town, inspectors search for evidence of war crimes On the outskirts of the recently liberated town of Izium, investigators have found what Ukrainian officials are calling a mass grave. It is now being inspected for possible evidence of war crimes.

World Outside a liberated Ukrainian town, inspectors search for evidence of war crimes