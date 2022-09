As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining The South American country of Chile has become a center of lithium mining, which has boomed as demand for electric car batteries has risen. But what are the environmental costs?

Environment As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining Listen · 4:50 4:50 The South American country of Chile has become a center of lithium mining, which has boomed as demand for electric car batteries has risen. But what are the environmental costs? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor