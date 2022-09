Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday to protest immigration policy. Local authorities have now moved them to a military base nearby.

National