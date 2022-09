Broadway's 'The Phantom of the Opera' to close after nearly 35 years The Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera" will close in February, after nearly 35 years in performance. It was doomed in part by slow post-pandemic ticket sales.

Broadway's 'The Phantom of the Opera' to close after nearly 35 years Broadway's 'The Phantom of the Opera' to close after nearly 35 years Listen · 1:48 1:48 The Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera" will close in February, after nearly 35 years in performance. It was doomed in part by slow post-pandemic ticket sales. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor