Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers Saudi Arabia is known for its oil, but it is also one of the world's great producers of dates, which are now in season.

Food Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers Audio will be available later today. Saudi Arabia is known for its oil, but it is also one of the world's great producers of dates, which are now in season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor