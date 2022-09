'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rob Roth, the author of "WARHOLCAPOTE," a book that recreates a play conceived by the artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote.

Books 'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote 'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rob Roth, the author of "WARHOLCAPOTE," a book that recreates a play conceived by the artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor