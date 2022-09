What could be the legal ramifications of governors sending migrants to other states NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Denise Gilman, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law, about whether there was a legal basis to the actions.

National What could be the legal ramifications of governors sending migrants to other states What could be the legal ramifications of governors sending migrants to other states Listen · 7:36 7:36 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Denise Gilman, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law, about whether there was a legal basis to the actions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor