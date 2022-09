The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the flights his state paid for this week from Texas. And he says more may be coming.

National The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts Listen · 3:47 3:47 Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the flights his state paid for this week from Texas. And he says more may be coming. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor