The former Fox editor who announced the 2020 results says there's a media problem Chris Stirewalt, author of Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America & How to Fight Back, says the country's leading news organizations have leaned into a model that fosters division.

Author Interviews The former Fox editor who announced the 2020 results says there's a media problem The former Fox editor who announced the 2020 results says there's a media problem Listen · 12:56 12:56 Chris Stirewalt, author of Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America & How to Fight Back, says the country's leading news organizations have leaned into a model that fosters division. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor