Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sudan Archives about her sophomore album, "Natural Brown Prom Queen."

Music Interviews Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization Listen · 8:21 8:21 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sudan Archives about her sophomore album, "Natural Brown Prom Queen." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor