British soccer fans are paying their respects to the queen in Premier League stadiums Queen Elizabeth's funeral is Monday at Westminster Abbey. Many Britons are honoring their sovereign in a more raucous setting – the soccer grounds of the Premier League.

Sports British soccer fans are paying their respects to the queen in Premier League stadiums British soccer fans are paying their respects to the queen in Premier League stadiums Audio will be available later today. Queen Elizabeth's funeral is Monday at Westminster Abbey. Many Britons are honoring their sovereign in a more raucous setting – the soccer grounds of the Premier League. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor