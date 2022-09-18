Accessibility links
Rep. Jackie Walorski crash: Police blame her driver Investigators used evidence from reconstruction and information from the airbag control module (also referred to as the car's "black box").

Law

Rep. Jackie Walorski's driver was at fault in the fatal crash, police say

Enlarge this image

Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was one of three people killed in a crash in August. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

toggle caption
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was one of three people killed in a crash in August.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The driver of the vehicle carrying Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was at fault for the head-on crash that killed the Republican and three others, police said.

Zachery Potts, the driver of the Toyota RAV4, was traveling northbound on a two-lane road last month behind a flatbed truck, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Walorski's communications director, Emma Thomson, was also in the SUV. He tried to pass the truck on the left and collided with a southbound Buick driven by Edith Schmucker.

All four people were killed.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in a car crash

Politics

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in a car crash

The sheriff's office said evidence from the crash reconstruction, including information from the airbag control module (also referred to as the car's "black box") showed that the Toyota was traveling at 82 mph five seconds before the crash.

Police added no phones were apparently used prior to the crash, and there was no indication of mechanical failures.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said these findings conclude their investigation into the crash.