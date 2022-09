A recent skirmish over free speech involved high school students and their adviser NPR's Michel Martins speaks with attorney Hadar Harris of the Student Law Press Center about a high school adviser who refused to censor her student's published work.

Education A recent skirmish over free speech involved high school students and their adviser A recent skirmish over free speech involved high school students and their adviser Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Michel Martins speaks with attorney Hadar Harris of the Student Law Press Center about a high school adviser who refused to censor her student's published work. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor