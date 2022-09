They escape political and economic chaos — and rise as sommeliers In a new documentary, four refugees from Zimbabwe compete in an international wine tasting competition. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sommelier Tinashe Nyamudoka about "Blind Ambition."

Movie Interviews They escape political and economic chaos — and rise as sommeliers They escape political and economic chaos — and rise as sommeliers Listen · 8:34 8:34 In a new documentary, four refugees from Zimbabwe compete in an international wine tasting competition. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sommelier Tinashe Nyamudoka about "Blind Ambition." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor