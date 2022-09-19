Accessibility links
Here's a guide to the best TV shows and movies to watch this fall Our critics' guide lets you search by genre and where to watch — whether on your couch or in the theater. Here's what NPR critics are looking forward to after a busy blockbuster summer.

Review

Culture

These are the new movies and TV shows we can't wait to watch this fall

Enlarge this image

(Clockwise from top left) Seth Gilliam in The Walking Dead, Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Brice Gonzalez and George Lopez in Lopez vs. Lopez, Susan Sarandon in Monarch, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling and Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam Jace Downs/AMC, Marvel Studios, Casey Durkin/NBC, Pete Dadds/Fox, Warner Bros. hide caption

toggle caption
Jace Downs/AMC, Marvel Studios, Casey Durkin/NBC, Pete Dadds/Fox, Warner Bros.

(Clockwise from top left) Seth Gilliam in The Walking Dead, Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Brice Gonzalez and George Lopez in Lopez vs. Lopez, Susan Sarandon in Monarch, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling and Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Jace Downs/AMC, Marvel Studios, Casey Durkin/NBC, Pete Dadds/Fox, Warner Bros.

After a busy blockbuster summer, this fall brings new shows, fresh seasons and much-anticipated movies. So we're back with a great big guide of what to watch as the weather cools. You can search by genre and where to see it — whether on your couch or in the theater.

Loading...