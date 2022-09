News brief: Britain's state funeral, Hurricane Fiona, Biden's comments on Taiwan Funeral services are held for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico. President Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China stages an "unprecedented attack" on the island.

Europe News brief: Britain's state funeral, Hurricane Fiona, Biden's comments on Taiwan News brief: Britain's state funeral, Hurricane Fiona, Biden's comments on Taiwan Listen · 11:17 11:17 Funeral services are held for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico. President Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China stages an "unprecedented attack" on the island. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor