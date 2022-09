For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy With the ascension of a new British monarch, a sort of royal rebranding is underway — replacing the image of Queen Elizabeth with that of King Charles on everything from currency to postage stamps.

Europe For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy Listen · 2:25 2:25 With the ascension of a new British monarch, a sort of royal rebranding is underway — replacing the image of Queen Elizabeth with that of King Charles on everything from currency to postage stamps. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor