National Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico causing an assortment of problems Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico causing an assortment of problems Listen · 3:14 3:14 Power remains out for hundreds of thousands of people on Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona stormed ashore. Flash flooding, mudslides and downed trees have made it difficult to assess the damage.