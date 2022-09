Britain and the world say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a state funeral Nearly 2,000 people crowded Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. A long procession through London carried her coffin to a final resting place at Windsor Castle, 25 miles away.

