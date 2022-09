California churches have space to create affordable housing, but there are hurdles There's a desperate need for affordable housing in California and churches have land to build on. But there are hurdles, including financing difficulties, pushback from neighbors and zoning issues.

Religion California churches have space to create affordable housing, but there are hurdles California churches have space to create affordable housing, but there are hurdles Listen · 4:22 4:22 There's a desperate need for affordable housing in California and churches have land to build on. But there are hurdles, including financing difficulties, pushback from neighbors and zoning issues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor