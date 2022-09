From Windsor, a view of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at Windsor Castle after a state funeral in London. Some very old rituals for death of a monarch took place in full public view on television for the first time.

Europe From Windsor, a view of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral From Windsor, a view of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Listen · 4:16 4:16 Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at Windsor Castle after a state funeral in London. Some very old rituals for death of a monarch took place in full public view on television for the first time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor